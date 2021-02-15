Business & Finance
Gazprom gas exports outside former Soviet Union up 36.5pc y/y Jan 1-Feb 15
15 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russian gas giant Gazprom's natural gas exports outside the former Soviet Union rose 36.5% year on year to 27.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the period from Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, it said on Monday.
The company's gas output for the period rose 6.9% to 70 bcm.
