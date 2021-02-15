World
Russia to review effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccines against new variants
- Russia has so far approved two vaccines against COVID-19, including Sputnik V, which has been deployed widely in Russia and also exported abroad.
Updated 15 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a review to be produced by March 15 of Russia's COVID-19 vaccines, assessing their ability to protect people from new variants of the coronavirus, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.
