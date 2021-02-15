ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
PM Imran to visit Karachi tomorrow

  • During his visit, PM Imran will also meet Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and PTI leaders.
  • The premier will attend the ceremony of multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021 in Karachi.
BR Web Desk 15 Feb 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to arrive in Karachi tomorrow (Tuesday), local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the premier will attend the ceremony of multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021 in Karachi.

During his day-long visit, PM Imran will also meet Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and PTI leaders.

Matters pertaining to upcoming Senate elections and other political issues would be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier, the prime minister had given an important task to the governor in view of the Senate polls after he held an in-depth discussion with Imran Ismail over the political developments in Islamabad last month.

Imran Ismail in a statement on February 9 had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi next week where he will announce a special package for Sindh districts.

The governor in a statement had said that the Karachi Transformation Committee (KTC) will brief PM Imran Khan about the development work carried out in the port city under the Karachi package.

