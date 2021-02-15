Pakistan
Usman Dar to resume his responsibilities as SAPM after by-polls
15 Feb 2021
SIALKOT: Former special assistant to prime minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the party workers needed his service in the NA-75 Daska constituency for the by-elections campaign and that was why he submitted his resignation.
Talking to the media at Jinnah House here on Monday, he said that after the by-elections, he would resume his responsibilities as the SAPM.
He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an 11-party alliance but it could not compete with the PTI in Daska tehsil.
