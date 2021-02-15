CJ asks bars to assist JIT in identifying lawyers involved in IHC ambush

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) to assist the joint investigation team (JIT) to identify the lawyers involved in vandalizing the IHC's block.

The court also rejected the request of secretary IHCBA to constitute a judicial commission to view the matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against harassment of innocent lawyers by the law enforcement agencies after the IHC attack incident.

Secretary IHCBA Sohail Akber Chaudhry, Raja Inam Amin Abbas, Asif Gujjar, Shoaib Shaheen, Nazia Bibi, Dandial Hassan and police officials appeared before the bench.

The chief justice noted that the presidents of IHCBA and district bar didn't appear before the court despite instructions.

The bench remarked that the bars should assist to identify the lawyers involved in IHC building rampage so that innocent members wouldn't be harassed.

When everyone had been condemning the incident then they should also identify the responsible of it.

The chief justice noted that all lawyers involved in violent protest were bar members and more than fifty percent were known to him.

The presidents of bars were also present on the occasion and he had observed their helplessness, Justice Minallah said.

He observed that the lawyers who had detained the judges had committed a serious crime and should be brought to justice to set example for others.

Secretary IHCBA Sohail Chaudhry on the occasion requested the court to constitute judicial commission to view the matter.

The bench however rejected the request and said that the whole fraternity had been facing disgrace due to the bad attitude of just hundred lawyers. We all were in trial now and the nation was observing us, the chief justice observed.

He further said that all protesters were in black uniform, adding that it was also the respect of bars to identify the real culprits.

Justice Minallah said that the IHC building was attacked which was intolerable.

He said that the court had already instructed the law enforcers to take actions only against those lawyers who were involved in the incident.

He said that the chief justice was detained for five hours but he was not angry personally rather he wanted to take the matter to its logical end.

The bench said that the JIT had submitted its report which stated that lawyers and bars were not cooperating with it.

The chief justice said that there was no need of judicial commission in this matter, adding that the law would take its own course.

It was an opportunity for us to prove that everyone was equal in eyes of law through taking actions against the responsible people and making them as example for others.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi Advocate said that if one name identified, the police used to start arrest all lawyers with same name to this the chief justice observed that whether he knew that the protesters came here with pre planning, they even tortured journalists and deleted recorded videos.

This court had been trusting bars always but only few lawyers damaged its respect, Justice Minallah said, adding that what would be the reaction of state if it was done by a political party.

The chief justice remarked that it was the matter of institution's dignity which couldn't be compromised.

He said that the innocent lawyers who were arrested had been released.

He observed that everything was happened infront of him but he didn't mention any name.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.