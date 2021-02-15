Pakistan
PM rejects OGRA’s proposal for petrol price hike by Rs 14.07
- The prime minister assured the people that the government would go to any extent to provide relief to them.
15 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday rejected a summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposing an increase of Rs 14.07 in petrol price, in order to provide relief to the masses.
The OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs 14.07 in petrol price, Rs 13.61 high speed diesel, Rs 10.79 kerosene and Rs 7.43 light diesel.
The prime minister rejected the regulator’s summary keeping in view the public relief, a PM Office press release said.
The prime minister assured the people that the government would go to any extent to provide relief to them.
Pakistan’s Workers Remittances exceeded $2bn in Jan 2021
PM rejects OGRA’s proposal for petrol price hike by Rs 14.07
Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi
Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan
Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology
After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers
Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar
New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity
Federal govt decides to retain solar projects
FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks
Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated
Read more stories
Comments