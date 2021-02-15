Pakistan
Thatha Water Supply reference adjourned till Feb 22
- The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.
15 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply graft reference till February 22, filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) connected with fake accounts scam.
The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and accused Abdul Ghani Majeed in the case.
The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.
Pakistan’s Workers Remittances exceeded $2bn in Jan 2021
Thatha Water Supply reference adjourned till Feb 22
Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi
Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan
Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology
After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers
Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar
New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity
Federal govt decides to retain solar projects
FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks
Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated
Read more stories
Comments