Thatha Water Supply reference adjourned till Feb 22

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply graft reference till February 22, filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) connected with fake accounts scam.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and accused Abdul Ghani Majeed in the case.

The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.