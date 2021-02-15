ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan on its way towards development, progress: President Alvi

  • There is need to empower all segments of our people and develop a strong culture of inclusiveness, said Alvi.
APP 15 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan is fast on its way to emerge as an economic hub in the region, said President Arif Alvi in a meeting with the members of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) here on Monday.

Efforts to transform the country from geo-strategic to geo-economic hub through optimum promotion of the country's potential, in terms of available resources, on sound lines were cited as factors to catapult the country and its people towards a bright future.

According to a PID press release President Alvi in this context also referred to the ease of doing business concept adopted by the government and its clear approach towards empowerment of youth through training on modern lines and in accordance to present day needs.

President of Pakistan was said to had also acknowledged contribution of OICCI and cited its focus on human resource investment , care towards protection of ecology and efficient conservation of nature along with adequate attention towards realization of its corporate social responsibilities to be highly commendable.

He emphasized that these ought to be replicated by all local and foreign investors.

The President further underscored need to facilitate women of the country, comprising a significant proportion of population to emerge as a partners in the national development through proper opportunities.

There is need to empower all segments of our people and develop a strong culture of inclusiveness, said Alvi.

OICCI's CSR Report for 2020 was also launched on the occasion. The organization with 200 members,from 35 different countries and 14 distinct sectors of trade was said to be playing an important role in socio-economic development of Pakistan.

OICCI members were said to had invested about 08 billion PKR on CSR related activities and having reached out around 62 million beneficiaries, whereas 63% of its members were focused on gender equality and that it also also contributed a sizable amount to fight covid-19.

Irfan Siddique, Haroon Rasheed, Ghiasuddin Khan, Abdul Aleem and other OICCI members were present on the occasion.

Arif Alvi OICCI

Pakistan on its way towards development, progress: President Alvi

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters