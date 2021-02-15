ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Barrister Murtaza inaugurates urban forest at Clifton beach

  • The provincial government had initiated an urban forestry project on the coast under Public Private Partnership with an NGO SRO, he added.
APP 15 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Spokesperson of the Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environmental, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that in the past the issue of climate change was never taken seriously and due to which Pakistan had been lowered to the position of world’s 5th most vulnerable country of its alarming impacts.

Talking to the media persons after inaugurating the Urban Forest Project at the Clifton beach here, he said that the saplings to be planted in this project were indigenous and also some Japanese plants. In the project, 20 acres of land have been allotted for three million saplings.

“Gone is the place where there was garbage before and today it is a pleasant atmosphere here” he added.

It is a pity that no special measures were taken to develop the coastal belt of Karachi on which the Sindh Government thought that revolutionary steps should be taken about the adaptation of climate change.

The provincial government had initiated an urban forestry project on the coast under Public Private Partnership with an NGO SRO, he added.

The spokesperson said that in this positive work of establishing Urban Forest at the Karachi coast, we came out in good faith, adding we started the work first and then the media was invited to let it know we believe in actions rather than words.

Informing the journalists about this project, he said that these saplings were being planted in the ground at a distance of 6 feet and a plant nursery had also been set up here for the purpose.

"The saplings we planted in 2019 have become fully-grown trees now," he added.

Murtaza Wahab

Barrister Murtaza inaugurates urban forest at Clifton beach

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters