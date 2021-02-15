ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
COVID-19 claims 7 more patients, infects 254 others

  • The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.
APP 15 Feb 2021

KARACHI: As many as 7 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,226 and 254 new cases emerged when 10,609 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He added that 7 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,226 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,609 samples were tested which detected 254 cases that constituted 2.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,883,269 tests have been conducted against which 254,015 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 235,854 patients have recovered, including 384 overnight.

The CM said that currently 13,935, patients were under treatment, of them 13,442 were in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 479 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 436 patients was stated to be critical, including 56 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 254 new cases, 158 have been detected from Karachi, including 75 from East, 41 South, 21 Central, 13 Korangi and 8 Malir. Hyderabad has 16, Matiari 14, Umerkot 11, Ghotki and Thatta 7 each, Badin and Jamshoro 6 each, Sujawal 5, Sanghar 4, Larkana and Nausheroferoze 3 each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan 2 each, Jacobabad, Kamber, Sukkur and Khairpur 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

