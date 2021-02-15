World
India's Jan trade deficit narrows to $14.54bn
15 Feb 2021
NEW DELHI: India's trade deficit in goods narrowed to $14.54 billion in January as exports grew faster than imports, revised data released by the government on Monday showed.
The merchandise trade deficit was $15.3 billion in January 2020.
The merchandise exports rose 6.16% in January from a year earlier to $27.45 billion, while imports were up 2.03% to $42 billion, the data showed.
