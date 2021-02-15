ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Pakistan

PTCL, Huawei launch SCCS for enterprise customers

  • The solution included the services of AI Enabled WIFI-6 Campus, Software Defined LAN and Software defined WAN (SD-WAN) as a service.
APP 15 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan Pvt Ltd, launched Smart Cloud Campus Solution (SCCS) for enterprise customers.

This solution included the services of AI Enabled WIFI-6 Campus, Software Defined LAN and Software defined WAN (SD-WAN) as a service.

The infrastructure of these services employs PTCL’s industry proven connectivity, capacity and Data Center infrastructure with Huawei’s next-generation autonomous driving network management and control system Cloud platform for enterprise networks, a news release said.

This is a first-of-its-kind intelligent network automation Cloud platform that integrates management, control and analysis functions, along with providing complete life cycle automation of enterprise networks that implements intelligent fault closure through big data analytics.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, Zarrar Hasham Khan said, “PTCL Business Solutions is catering to the ever-growing business needs of our enterprise customers.

As software-defined networks are key enabler for providing robust, scalable and secure architecture, it will surely help our enterprise customers to build more agile and reliable networks. Being a significant milestone, PTCL brings technological innovation to accelerate enterprises achieve digital transformation.”

On the occasion, Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Pakistan Pvt Ltd Gaoweijie said, “We are glad to collaborate with PTCL, national carrier of Pakistan that has strong corporate presence in the country. With this solution, enterprises will be empowered to run critical applications with complete security and ensure data privacy. Not only that, enhanced performance would be delivered with higher capacity bandwidth, network visibility, and a seamless on-ramp to the cloud with significant application performance.”

Smart Cloud Campus Solution has innovative features that help enterprises reduce OPEX and O&M costs to achieve automation with a more intelligent network operations management.

huawei ptcl

