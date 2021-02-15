ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

White sugar edges higher, London cocoa also up

  • May white sugar rose by $2.20, or 0.5%, to $454.80 a tonne.
  • May London cocoa rose by 16 pounds, or 1.0%, to 1,665 pounds a tonne.
  • May robusta coffee was down $3, or 0.2%, at $1,364 a tonne.
Reuters 15 Feb 2021

White sugar edges higher, London cocoa also up

LONDON: White sugar futures on ICE edged higher on Monday, boosted by gains in global equity markets and crude oil, while London cocoa prices also rose.

Raw sugar, arabica coffee and New York cocoa contracts were closed on Monday for the US Presidents' Day holiday.

SUGAR

May white sugar rose by $2.20, or 0.5%, to $454.80 a tonne by 1237 GMT.

Dealers said the market may have temporarily lost upward momentum after climbing to their highest level in nearly four years last week.

"The market continues to receive more bullish news than bearish, and the deep fundamentals of the market continue to seem to us to be bullish, or even very bullish. But maybe the flat price and the spreads have done enough for the time being. The market action feels a little weary," Marex Financial analyst Robin Shaw said in a note.

A total of 511,750 tonnes of white sugar has been tendered against the March contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Monday.

COCOA

May London cocoa rose by 16 pounds, or 1.0%, to 1,665 pounds a tonne, climbing up towards the middle of this month's range for the contract of 1,643 to 1,700 pounds.

Dealers said the prospect for a substantial global surplus in the 2021/22 season should, however, keep a lid on prices.

Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 647,137 tonnes by Jan. 21 since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1, up 4.3% from 620,578 tonnes the previous season, figures from Ghana cocoa marketing board COCOBOD showed on Monday.

COFFEE

May robusta coffee was down $3, or 0.2%, at $1,364 a tonne.

Dealers said Tet celebrations in top robusta producer Vietnam along with the US holiday helped to diminish activity.

Cocoa prices coffee prices Raw sugar sugar price

White sugar edges higher, London cocoa also up

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters