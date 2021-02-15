Pakistan
COVID Vaccination: Registration for citizens above 65 years age starts
15 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday announced that registration to get COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens above 65 years was open now.
"Pleased to announce that registration for getting Covid vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 and above," he said in a tweet.
He said in order to get registered for the vaccine, simply write down the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number in mobile phone text message and send message on 1166.
He said vaccinations for this age group would start by next month.
