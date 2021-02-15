ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 26 lives, infects 1,048 more people

  • During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by KP.
APP 15 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 25,747 with 1,048 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,387 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 25 of them were under treatment in hospital and one in their respective quarantines or at their homes on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 30 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 37percent.

Maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 41 percent, Multan 23 percent, and Lahore 21 percent.

Around 260 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 32,019 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,252 in Sindh, 11,541 in Punjab, 6,246 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,757 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 390 in Balochistan, 348 in GB, and 485 in AJK.

Around 525,997 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 564,077 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,487, Balochistan 18,942, GB 4,940, ICT 42,688, KP 69,990, Punjab 164,268 and Sindh 253,762.

About 12,333 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,219 perished in Sindh among seven of them died during past 24 hours. Three of them died in the hospital and four out of the hospital.

5,051 in Punjab had died with 14 deaths in past 24 hours. 13 of them died in the hospital and one out of the hospital on Sunday. 1,995 in KP where four of them died in hospital on Sunday, 486 in ICT among one of them in the hospital during past 24 hours, 199 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 281 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 8,466,177 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,115 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Coronavirus COVID

COVID-19 claims 26 lives, infects 1,048 more people

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters