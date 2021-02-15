ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Rupee sheds 46 paisas against US dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs158.8 and Rs159.4 respectively.
APP 15 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 46 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs159.27 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs158.81.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs158.8 and Rs159.4 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by Rs 1.07 and closed at Rs193.33 against the last day’s trading of Rs 192.26, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of Rs 1.47 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs221.38 as compared to its last closing of Rs218.91.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisas each to close at Rs 43.36 and Rs 42.46 respectively.

