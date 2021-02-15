Coronavirus claims 14 more lives, pushes death toll to 435 in Punjab

LAHORE: The pandemic of novel coronavirus claimed another 14 lives in 24 hours, whereas 435 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday across the province pushing the death toll to 5,051.

According to data shared by a spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 164,268.

The P&SHD confirmed that 266 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Sheikhupura,8 in Rawalpindi,18 in Jhelum, 6 in Gujranwala, 3 in Hafizabad, 6 in Sialkot, 21 in Gujrat,36 in Faisalabad,26 in Chiniot,2 in Sargodha,1 in Khoshab, 2 in Mianwali, 2 in Bhakkar, 8 in Multan, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,2 in Layyah,5 in Bahawalpur,1 in Bahawalnagar, 8 in Rahimyar Khan,37 in Okara,1 in Pakpatan and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,113,863 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 151,896 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. They urged people to wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 and contact 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus.