Record increase in remittances over last eight months: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said there is a record increase in remittances over the last eight months.

In his tweets on Monday, he said the remittances are up twenty-four percent compared to the last year. He said the remittances remained above two billion dollars over the eight consecutive months.

He said the remittances were 2.27 billion dollars in the month of January this year which are nineteen percent higher than the corresponding period last year.

The Prime Minister thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending record remittances. Alluding to the industrial sector, he said it is also showing sustained growth.

He said large scale manufacturing saw another double digit growth of 11.4 percent in the month of December last year.

He said the cumulative growth of the sector during the first six months of current fiscal year is above eight percent.