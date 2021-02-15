Pakistan
Registration of citizens aged 65, above starts for anti-corona vaccines: Minister
- He said the registration can be done by sending CNIC number on 1166.
15 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the process of registration of citizens aged sixty-five and above has been started for vaccination against COVID-19.
In a tweet on Monday, he said the registration can be done by sending CNIC number on 1166. He said the vaccination of this age group will start next month.
Pakistan’s Workers Remittances exceeded $2bn in Jan 2021
