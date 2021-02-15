Govt focuses to enforce human rights' protection laws: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M. Mazari has said the government is focusing on implementation of laws pertaining to the protection of human rights.

Addressing a ceremony here on Monday, she said child domestic labor has been proscribed through a piece of legislation. She said the provincial governments will also be requested to follow the suit.

She said we have one of the most progressive law regarding the rights of transgenders. She said progress has been made to implement it. A transgender center is being established to extend help to this community.

The Minister said under Juvenile Justice System Act, juvenile courts have been established in the federal capital, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

She said other laws such as those relating to the senior citizens, journalists, persons with disabilities and minorities are also on the cards.

Dr Shireen Mazari said campaigns have been launched to create awareness amongst the people about child abuse and women inheritance rights.