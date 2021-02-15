World
Kremlin calls Musk's idea for Putin to join Clubhouse app interesting, seeks details
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting after Musk tweeted to the Kremlin on Sunday: "Would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?"
15 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday that a proposal by Elon Musk for Russian President Vladimir Putin to join social networking app Clubhouse was interesting, but that it needed to see more details first.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting after Musk tweeted to the Kremlin on Sunday: "Would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?"
Pakistan’s Workers Remittances exceeded $2bn in Jan 2021
Kremlin calls Musk's idea for Putin to join Clubhouse app interesting, seeks details
Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi
Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan
Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology
After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers
Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar
New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity
Federal govt decides to retain solar projects
FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks
Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated
Read more stories
Comments