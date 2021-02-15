Govt taking steps for promotion of tourism: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that Pakistan is one of the countries affected by climate change but Pakistan is playing an important role despite a developing country to overcome climate changes.

Addressing the 9th International Maritime Conference 2021 in Karachi on Monday, she said that Mangroves plantation is increasing in Pakistan as compared to the other countries and one billion mangroves plantation target has been set by the government.

She said the incumbent government started the country’s largest tree plantation drive with the name Billion Tree Tsunami which shows the commitment of the country that we are taking serious actions against climate changes. She said the government is taking steps for the promotion of tourism including eco-tourism.