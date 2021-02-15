Pakistan
Free, fair Senate elections can only lead to real democracy: Faisal Javed
- He said Prime Minister is committed to bring transparency in elections process.
15 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that free and fair Senate elections can only lead to real democracy.
Talking to media here on Monday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to bring transparency in elections process.
