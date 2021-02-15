SC summons ECP Chief, others members in Presidential reference hearing

The Chief Justice of Pakistan has summoned the Chief Election Commissioner and all members of the ECP before the Supreme Court on February 16.

Hearing the presidential reference regarding holding Senate elections through an open-ballot on Monday, five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed summoned the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan, in his arguments said that some political parties, as well as bar councils, have applied to be a party in the case, adding that "it is unfortunate that our bar councils are supporting political parties."

He said that in past, the bar councils used to play a part in [upholding] the supremacy of the Constitution and the law, adding that he requests them to reconsider their position.

Following his arguments, the apex court asked the ECP to submit the entire scheme of the Senate Election before the court. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the court wants to question the Chief Election Commissioner.

The CJP remarked that election should be conducted in secret but it should also be open to an investigation if a complaint is lodged regarding it.

ECP’s legal representative said that according to Article 218 of the Constitution, a procedure has been given to stop corrupt practices.

He added that secrecy is the mandate of Article 226.