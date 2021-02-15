SHC notices Defense Secy, DHA on a plea seeking water and audit

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to Secretary Defense, Director General (DG) Military Land Cantonment and Defense Housing Authority (DHA) on a petition against non-availability of water in Defence area and for conduction of DHA audit.

A high court bench heard the petition filed by Ameena Khan, a resident of DHA. The court served notices on authorities concerned, ordering them to submit their replies within three weeks.

The petitioner stated that DHA had been providing water through its tanker service, but the question was that from where this water was being brought to sell to residents.

She said: "Is it clear that water is available at DHA and Clifton Cantonments, as the water is not being provided despite getting heavy charges." The petitioner claimed that billions of rupees were got from DHA resident in the name of Water. “Finance assets of DHA and Clifton Cantonments are also being hidden,” the petitioner stated.

She pleaded with the court to order provision of water to DHA residents. She said DHA should be ordered to provide water through its tankers until residents are not given a permanent solution to the water. She also requested the court to order a complete audit of DHA and Clifton Cantonments from 2007 to 2020.