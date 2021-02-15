MQM-P withdraws decision for not contesting Senate elections

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan on Monday decided to withdraw from decision of not contesting in the upcoming Senate elections.

The development was made on the last day of filing the nomination papers for the upcoming polls of the upper house.

In a statement, the senior MQM-P leader said that he has decided to submit his nomination papers after being insisted on by the party members.

He added that Rabita Committee will take the final decision for the issuance of the party tickets.

Amir Khan is likely to submit the nomination paper for the Senate’s general seat today.

Yesterday, it emerged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to contest elections on 10 Senate seats in Sindh.

The deadline to submit the nomination papers for the upcoming Senate polls falls today.