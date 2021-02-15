ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,488 Increased By ▲ 679.79 (1.48%)
KSE30 19,409 Increased By ▲ 304.61 (1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MQM-P withdraws decision for not contesting Senate elections

  • The deadline to submit the nomination papers for the upcoming Senate polls falls today.
  • Amir Khan has decided to submit his nomination papers after being insisted on by the party members.
BR Web Desk 15 Feb 2021

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan on Monday decided to withdraw from decision of not contesting in the upcoming Senate elections.

The development was made on the last day of filing the nomination papers for the upcoming polls of the upper house.

In a statement, the senior MQM-P leader said that he has decided to submit his nomination papers after being insisted on by the party members.

He added that Rabita Committee will take the final decision for the issuance of the party tickets.

Amir Khan is likely to submit the nomination paper for the Senate’s general seat today.

Yesterday, it emerged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to contest elections on 10 Senate seats in Sindh.

The deadline to submit the nomination papers for the upcoming Senate polls falls today.

Pakistan Amir Khan Senate elections MQM P

MQM-P withdraws decision for not contesting Senate elections

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters