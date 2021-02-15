Sharjeel Memon other accused appear before accountability court

An accountability court in Karachi heard a corruption reference against PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and other accused related to over Rs5.5 billion embezzlement on Monday.

As per details, during the hearing, the lawyers of all accused cross-examined the witness Hassan Abidi.

The witness stated that he has provided related records from 2013 to 2015 to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) besides recording his statements before the investigation officer Ali Raza in the case.

After hearing the argument, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till March 10.

It is worth to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader along with other accused are facing charges of their alleged involvement in corruption in the Sindh Information Department.

The politician had been indicted in a graft case on February 15, 2018. He is also accused of possessing assets beyond known sources of income.