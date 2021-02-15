ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Syrian air defences intercepted 'Israeli aggression’ over Damascus

  • On Monday, the Syrian Army issued a statement that the country's air defenses intercepted "Israeli aggression" over the capital city of Damascus, in the latest surge in the bombardment of alleged Iranian targets inside the country over the past two months.
  • Witnesses heard large explosions on the southern edge of Damascus, according to local residents.
15 Feb 2021

On Monday, the Syrian Army issued a statement that the country's air defenses intercepted "Israeli aggression" over the capital city of Damascus, in the latest surge in the bombardment of alleged Iranian targets inside the country over the past two months.

Syrian state media has yet to provide details on the nature of the attack, and the potential targets.

In a statement from the Syrian Army, Israeli military jets flew over the Golan Heights to hit targets on the outskirts of Damascus, giving no mention of any potential casualties but stating that most of the alleged missiles launched has been brought down.

The statement mentioned that "Our air defences are continuing to repel the Israeli missile attacks over the skies of the capital", with a Al-Jazeera reporting that the bombing raids hit the town of Kiswa - which is 14 kilometres south of the capital - where Iranian-backed militias have a significant presence.

Witnesses heard large explosions on the southern edge of Damascus, according to local residents.

Israel’s Defence Force Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi stated at the end of last year that his country’s missile strikes had “slowed down Iran’s entrenchment in Syria,” hitting over 500 targets in 2020.

Syrian air defences intercepted 'Israeli aggression' over Damascus

