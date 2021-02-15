ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Pakistan cement manufacturer installs 7.5MW WHRPP to save costs

  • The company on Monday announced that it has successfully completed the installation and commissioning of a 7.5-megawatt Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant (WHRPP) at its site in Mangowal, district Khushab.
Ali Ahmed 15 Feb 2021

Utilizing energy-saving technologies for sustainable growth is gaining traction among businesses in Pakistan after cement manufacturer Flying Cement announced to have successfully installed a Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant (WHRPP).

The company on Monday announced that it has successfully completed the installation and commissioning of a 7.5-megawatt Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant (WHRPP) at its site in Mangowal, district Khushab.

The cement manufacturer was of the view that the employment of this technology will augment our ability to process waste heat absorbed in boilers to produce steam at a suitable pressure to power turbines for the generation of electricity.

“Adoption of Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant (WHRPP) technology will result in significant cost savings in power consumption for the company. It also firms following cements commitment to reducing carbon footprint and contributes towards a green of Pakistan,” the company added.

Days ago, one of Pakistan’s leading steel manufacturer Agha Steel Industries Limited (ASIL) announced to set up a solar power plant to meet its energy needs.

ASIL signed a contract with Renewable Power Private Limited for installing a 2.25-megawatt solar power project at its production facility located at Port Qasim Authority, Karachi.

The steel manufacturer informed that Meezan Bank Limited has been nominated as the lead Islamic Bank arranger for the project. “This would be among one of the largest solar power projects installed by a steel manufacturer in Pakistan,” informed the company.

Pakistan cement manufacturer installs 7.5MW WHRPP to save costs

