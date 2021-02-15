ANL 31.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.76%)
People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

  • Explaining the registration process, Asad wrote: 'Just write down ur CNIC number and send a message on 1166.'
  • On February 3, Pakistan began its vaccination drive with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Feb 2021

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Monday that registration for coronavirus vaccination for people aged 65 years and above has now started.

"Pleased to announce that registration for getting COVID-19 vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 and above," the minister tweeted. Explaining the registration process, Umar said that one can write down their CNIC number and send a message on 1166.

In his tweet, the minister said that vaccination of those who register in this category will start in March.

On February 3, Pakistan began its vaccination drive which aims to inoculate over one million healthcare workers with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had approved the Chinese state-owned firm's vaccine for emergency use last month. .

DRAP has so far approved Sinopharm's vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, and the vaccine developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca. Meanwhile, COVAX has said that 17 million doses of the Astra­Zeneca vaccine would be provided to Pakistan in the first half of 2021. Around 7million will be available by March.

Since the outbreak of the novel virus last year, Pakistan has confirmed 564,077 cases and 12,333deaths. Currently, there are 25,747 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, 525,997 people have also recovered from the virus.

