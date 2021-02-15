ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.52%)
Feb 15, 2021
Pakistan

Portable health clinics vital to reach underprivileged people: German envoy

Recorder Report 15 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck said on Sunday that portable health clinics were imperative to reach underprivileged people with better health care facilities on maternal and child health issues.

Access to the basic health facilities for every mother and child through portable clinics was a German idea initially introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab with the collaboration of respective provincial governments, the diplomat said.

The initiative has providing access to under-served as it was a more pressing challenge in creation of the healthy society, the envoy said. "Germany has been supporting better access to maternal health here for over a decade and would continue its support in the future," the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, 31 more deaths due to coronavirus infection and 1,404 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

The death toll has reached 12,307 and there are 25,635 active cases of infection in the country, according to data issued by National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

