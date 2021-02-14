ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
SC to hear Senate elections' references on Monday

  • Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan would represent President Dr Arif Alvi.
APP 14 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has constituted a five-judge larger bench to commence the hearing on a presidential reference seeking the court’s opinion whether ‘open ballot’ for Senate elections would help acknowledge the respect of choice and desire of the citizen voters on Monday (February 15).

The five-member larger bench would be headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan would represent President Dr Arif Alvi.

On December 23, President Arif Alvi, after approving the proposal of the prime minister, had filed a 11-page reference in the Supreme Court under Article 186 of the Constitution relating to the advisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and sought its opinion on holding the upcoming elections for the upper house of the Parliament through open ballot and show of hands.

On previous hearing on February 11, the court had directed the Attorney General to conclude his arguments in 15 minutes on Monday. After the Attorney General, Senator Raza Rabbani would start his arguments followed by all the four advocate generals.

