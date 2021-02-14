ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Motorbike, three wheeler sales up 18.16pc in seven months of FY 2020-21

  • As many as 1,113,435 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-January (2020-21), showing growth of 18.16 percent.
APP 14 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers has witnessed an increase of 18.16 percent during the seven months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 1,113,435 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-January (2020-21) against the sale of 942,265 units in July-January (2019-20), showing growth of 18.16 percent, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles went up 19.96 percent from 610,189 units in last year to 732,041 units during current year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed nominal decrease of 0.46 percent from 12,741 units to 12,682 units .

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 14,922 units to 12,654 witnessing decreased of 15.19 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 54.49 percent from 10,389 units to 4,728 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased by 18.19 percent from 194,909 units to 230,370 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also increased by 21.39 percent from 74,017 units to 89,855 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed an increase of 9.75 percent from 5,494 units in last year to 6,030 units in the same month's current year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also increased by 23.40 percent from 7,316 units to 9,028 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown increase of 47.88 percent by going up from 7,812 units to 11,553 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also rose 20.35 percent from 3,710 units to 4,465 units, the data revealed.

