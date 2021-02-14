ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
11 more deaths, 466 new virus cases in Punjab

  • The Punjab Health Department conducted 3,102,322 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 151,551 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.
APP 14 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus claimed another 11 lives in the last 24 hours while 466 new virus cases were reported across Punjab on Sunday, taking the death toll to 5,037 in the province.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 163,833.

The P&SHD confirmed that 220 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, six in Nankana Sahib, 21 in Rawalpindi, one in Jhelum, five in Gujranwala, two in Hafizabad,4 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal,3 in Gujrat,49 in Faisalabad,15 in Toba Tek Singh, three in Chiniot, seven in Jhang, 25 each in Sargodha and Khushab, three in Bhakkar, six in Multan, one in Vehari, four in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Rajanpur, two in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, 16 in Rahimyar Khan, 37 in Okara, one in Pakpattan and four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 3,102,322 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 151,551 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Health Department has asked people to contact 1033 helpline immediately on appearance of symptoms of coronavirus.

