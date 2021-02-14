Governor Sindh hands over 50 fire tenders, two water bowsers to KMC

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Sunday gifted 50 fire tenders, two water bowsers to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and said that these fire tenders were the gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan for citizens and these were equipped with latest technology which could work more efficiently and effectively to extinguish fires.

He expressed such views while addressing a ceremony at Governor House in Karachi for handing over the fire tenders and water bowsers to KMC.

Addition of these fire tenders would make Fire-brigade department in commercial hub city more efficient, Governor Sindh said, adding it was proved that Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in servicing the nation without any discrimination in the country.

I am thankful to God that today, this project had been completed because keeping in view issues related city, the steps taken by federal government were appreciable, he recounted.

These fire tenders were being given under Private-Public Partnership (PPP) and it was unique agreement under which maintenance of fire tenders, goods protection, presence of staff, water supply would be ensured. In addition to Industrial Associations of city, Sindh Rangers would be included. Apart from this, Seelani Walfare Trust had been included which was already busy in welfare work, Imran Ismail further told.

Governor Sindh said that as many as Rs 24 billion had been allocated to Sindh Infrastructure Development CO. Ltd (SIDCL) and of total, Rs 11 billion was being spent on Green-line project. While, under this organization, six flyovers and Nishtar road had been inaugurated on March 07 and the work on Mangopir road was in progress. Similarly, one billion rupees was allocated to KMC and this all became possible because Imran Khan was personally taking interest in the city.

Paying rick tributes to the services of fire fighters, he said that firefighters saved the lives of people and their things and they were our real heroes.

Apart from this, now we have one container mobile hospital and after approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, such 20 mobile hospitals would be established in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for planning and development Asad Umar said while congratulating the Governor Sindh for handing over fire tenders that the joint use of fire tenders by industrialists and other organization would be proved the good partnership in the city.

It was essential to make the fire-bridge department functional in the commercial hub city - Karachi and each citizen has to play its due role in this regards, he added, saying that the work on the other projects was also in progress as the buses of GreenLine project would be received by March. In city, the work of latest transport system GreenLine project would start in July-August.

The special meeting has been convened for K-IV project as the work on the project could be expedited. While, making the railway system more efficient and fictional would bring positive change in the city, federal minister said.

In addition to its constitutional responsibility, Federal government was fulfilling its moral responsibility, he said, appreciating that Governor Sindh was taking keen interest in the development of province.

Moreover, the Prime Minister Imran Khan was also personally taking all efforts for welfare of people of city.

Federal Minister for Karachi Port and Shipping, Ali Zaidi said that he was thankful to Prime Minister of Pakistan and Governor of Sindh as such things would help to resolve the issues in the city.

Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Liaq Ahmed said that this was historical ceremony in which a large number of fire tenders were being provided, adding that addition of these fire tenders would help to control the incidents in commercial hub city.

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that it was good news for Karachi that fire-brigade department was being made more efficient and functional. Appreciating the Governor Sindh, he said that it could be possible because of efforts taken by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

Founder of Seelani Trust Walfare, Moulana Bashir Farooqi said that there was shortage of fire tenders and provision of fire tenders by federal government was appreciable step. We are asked to work for fire tenders, he added, assuring that they were ready to play the effective role for the city.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister Ali Zaidi, Federal Minister Asad Umar, members of Sindh Assembly and National Assembly, Consul General of China in Karachi Li Vi Jian, Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Administrator KMC Liaq Ahmed, Director General Civil Aviation, Chairman SIDCL Khaqan Murtaza, Chief CPLC Zubair Habib and other officials.

In the ceremony, 24 fire tenders had been handed over to KMC and 2 boswers, 2 Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, 2 North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry, 2 Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry, 2 Site association of Industry, 2 Landhi Association of Trade and Industry, 2 Export Processing Zone Authority, 2 Bin Qasim Industry Park, 2 Seelani Welfare Trust and 2 Pakistan Rangers fire tenders. While, one was given to Korangi Creek Industrial park and one to Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industr y (FPCCI).