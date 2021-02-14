ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Pakistan

CM Buzdar working for development of neglected regions: Firdous

  • The inauguration of the double decker tour bus in Bahawalpur is an important step towards promotion of tourism, she added.
APP 14 Feb 2021

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that CM Sardar Usman Buzdar is working day and night for development of the entire province, especially the neglected and backward regions including south Punjab.

A practical demonstration of which was his recent visit to to Cholistan, she said while addressing a press conference at DC Office Committee Room, here on Sunday.

The SACM said that Sardar Usman Buzdar was bringing to the fore the bright face and indigenous culture of the country by promoting tourism in the province. She said that by promoting tourism, we could promote the soft and bright image of Pakistan before the world.

Development projects are being completed across the province, especially in south Punjab, she added. Dr Firdous said that in the past, progress was limited only to Jati Umra. She said that the CM had taken development projects to the deserts of Cholistan also.

The SACM said that the international guests participating in the Desert Jeep Rally in Cholistan were also entertained with traditional foods. Dr Firdous said the Desert Jeep Rally would boost economic and cultural activities in the area and a new era of development and prosperity would begin in the region.

The inauguration of the double decker tour bus in Bahawalpur is an important step towards promotion of tourism, she added.

She said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a team of players whose original captain had retired hurt and sitting in London, and the coach was unfit and had moved to Larkana. The PDM team did not even know that Captain Imran Khan had won the toss "and the captain decides whether to bat or field first", she added.

She said that the party claiming millions of votes was restricted to one street in Daska on Saturday.

The so-called leaders, unaware of the problems of people, had gone there to mislead masses. She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the (NA-75 Daska) by-election on Feb 19.

Dr Firdous said that the fake Rajkumari once again targeted the national institutions and also targeted the caste of the prime minister.

Replying to a question, she said Nawaz Sharif's passport had expired and the UK government had to decide on the expiry of the passport according to its own laws.

The SACM said that the past rulers looted the national wealth ruthlessly and ever did politics of personal gains, putting aside the national interests.

To a question about inflation, she said that supply and demand were being digitalized to curb price-hike.

Firdous Ashiq Awan

