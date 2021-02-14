ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

  • At least 108,503,560 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 66,313,500 are now considered recovered.
AFP 14 Feb 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,394,541 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 108,503,560 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 66,313,500 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 11,709 new deaths and 371,357 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 3,582 new deaths, followed by Mexico with 1,214 and Brazil with 1,043.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 484,250 deaths from 27,575,636 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 238,532 deaths from 9,809,754 cases, Mexico with 173,771 deaths from 1,988,695 cases, India with 155,642 deaths from 10,904,940 cases, and Britain with 116,908 deaths from 4,027,106 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 187 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 178, Britain 172, Czech Republic 169 and Italy 154.

Europe overall has 802,019 deaths from 35,479,741 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 639,021 deaths from 20,105,760 infections, and the United States and Canada 505,459 deaths from 28,398,445 cases.

Asia has reported 248,218 deaths from 15,669,503 cases, the Middle East 100,693 deaths from 5,075,632 cases, Africa 98,185 deaths from 3,742,614 cases, and Oceania 946 deaths from 31,870 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

