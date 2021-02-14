Govt takes action against irresponsible officials for providing better civic facilities

ISLAMABAD: The government has started action against non serious and unproductive government officials to improve their performance for the provision of better facilities to the masses.

According to Prime Minister Office, in this regard an evaluation report of officers' dashboard was presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the report, Punjab Chief Secretary has completed the dashboard examination of 1586 subordinate officers.

It reveals that performance of 403 government officials has been appreciated, 263 officers were issued performance-based warnings, seven government officials issued show-cause notices, 833 officers instructed to be cautious while 111 officers were asked for clarification.

The report further said that show-cause notices have been issued to 43 Assistant Commissioners including ACs of Raiwind, Layyah, Jhang, Burewala, Sadiqabad, and Nankana Sahib.