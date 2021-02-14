ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lebanon starts its COVID-19 vaccination drive, PM says will wait his turn

  • WB monitoring vaccines to make sure they go to most in need.
  • Head of critical care at gov't hospital first to receive dose.
Reuters 14 Feb 2021

BEIRUT: Lebanon started its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday by inoculating the head of critical care at its biggest public hospital, followed by 93-year-old celebrated Lebanese actor and comedian Salah Tizani.

Battling a sharp spike in infections in recent weeks which has overwhelmed its healthcare system, Lebanon took delivery of 28,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Saturday, the first batch of 2.1 million doses set to arrive in stages throughout the year.

Delays in signing a deal to purchase a vaccine and the rollout of an inoculation programme have caused frustration in Lebanon. The World Bank, which helped fund the first batch of doses, has said it would monitor the inoculation drive to ensure the shots go to those most in need.

"I will not be receiving the vaccine today, for today is not my turn and the priority is for the medical sector that has done its duty and presented big sacrifices," caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab told reporters at the Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case was quarantined about a year ago.

Tizani, who is better known by his stage name Abou Salim, encouraged everyone to get the vaccine.

"For those who are afraid to get vaccinated, I swear by God, it is protection for them," he said.

The country has also booked 2.7 million doses through the global COVAX scheme for poorer countries and officials say talks are underway for some 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The total number of doses ordered so far would cover about half of Lebanon's population of more than six million, which includes at least a million Syrian refugees.

Lebanon has been under a 24-hour curfew for nearly a month, although the government began lifting some restrictions this week.

BioNTech Pfizer COVID vaccine vaccination drive

Lebanon starts its COVID-19 vaccination drive, PM says will wait his turn

PM sets one billion sapling plantation target till August 2021

No trace of missing K2 climbers as harsh weather continues to hamper rescue mission

UN Security Council to debate challenge of global vaccine access

Decision time soon for Biden on Iran nuclear deal

Inferno on Afghanistan-Iran border as dozens of oil tankers catch fire

Dozens injured in strong quake off Japan's Fukushima

Trump campaign paid $3.5 million to rally organisers that led to deadly Capitol attack

City of London pays early price of hard Brexit

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine likely to reach Pakistan in two weeks

Prices of POL products likely to surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters