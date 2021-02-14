ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Most major Gulf markets ease in early trade; Saudi gains

  • Among others, Mashreq Bank retreated 5%. Last week, the lender posted a full-year loss.
Reuters 14 Feb 2021

Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Sunday, with the Dubai index pressured by a string of disappointing earnings, although Saudi Arabia bucked the trend.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index, the regional outlier, advanced 1.1%, buoyed by a 4% jump in Al Rajhi Bank.

The lender is on track to extend gains for a eighth consecutive session after it reported annual net profit of 10.60 billion riyals ($2.83 billion), up from 10.16 billion a year earlier.

Dubai's main share index fell 0.4%, hit by a 3.2% drop in DAMAC Properties after it reported a steep loss for 2020 as sales shrank during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubai developer had rallied in January amid the United Arab Emirates' immunisation campaign, but a subsequent rise in coronavirus cases in the country dented sentiment.

Among others, Mashreq Bank retreated 5%. Last week, the lender posted a full-year loss.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank falling 0.5%.

The Qatari index lost 0.3%, pulled down by a 0.9% drop in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 0.4% decrease in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar.

Gulf stock Abu Dhabi coronavirus cases First Abu Dhabi Bank mashreq Bank DAMAC Properties

