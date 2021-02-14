Sports
Golf: Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores
- Jason Day (AUS) 69-69-68, Brian Stuard 66-71-69, Maverick McNealy 68-69-69, Paul Casey (ENG) 68-67-71.
14 Feb 2021
SAN FRANCISCO: Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California (USA unless noted, par-72):
203 - Jordan Spieth 65-67-71
205 - Nate Lashley 65-72-68, Tom Hoge 67-70-68, Russell Knox 66-70-69, Patrick Cantlay 62-73-70, Daniel Berger 67-66-72
206 - Jason Day (AUS) 69-69-68, Brian Stuard 66-71-69, Maverick McNealy 68-69-69, Paul Casey (ENG) 68-67-71
207 - Max Homa 69-70-68, Will Gordon 66-73-68 208 - Kevin Streelman 69-72-67, Cameron Tringale 67-72-69, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 64-70-74
209 - Charley Hoffman 69-72-68, Jason Dufner 68-71-70, Akshay Bhatia 64-73-72, Tom Lewis (ENG) 66-69-74
DRAP grants permission to another Chinese firm to conduct clinical trials of COVID vaccine
Golf: Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores
PM sets one billion sapling plantation target till August 2021
No trace of missing K2 climbers as harsh weather continues to hamper rescue mission
UN Security Council to debate challenge of global vaccine access
Decision time soon for Biden on Iran nuclear deal
Inferno on Afghanistan-Iran border as dozens of oil tankers catch fire
Dozens injured in strong quake off Japan's Fukushima
Trump campaign paid $3.5 million to rally organisers that led to deadly Capitol attack
City of London pays early price of hard Brexit
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine likely to reach Pakistan in two weeks
Prices of POL products likely to surge
Read more stories
Comments