Golf: Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores

SAN FRANCISCO: Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California (USA unless noted, par-72):

203 - Jordan Spieth 65-67-71

205 - Nate Lashley 65-72-68, Tom Hoge 67-70-68, Russell Knox 66-70-69, Patrick Cantlay 62-73-70, Daniel Berger 67-66-72

206 - Jason Day (AUS) 69-69-68, Brian Stuard 66-71-69, Maverick McNealy 68-69-69, Paul Casey (ENG) 68-67-71

207 - Max Homa 69-70-68, Will Gordon 66-73-68 208 - Kevin Streelman 69-72-67, Cameron Tringale 67-72-69, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 64-70-74

209 - Charley Hoffman 69-72-68, Jason Dufner 68-71-70, Akshay Bhatia 64-73-72, Tom Lewis (ENG) 66-69-74