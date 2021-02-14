ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine likely to reach Pakistan in two weeks

  • An official of a private lab says they are working on appointment setting system and more details regarding the vaccine will be shared soon
  • Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia proved to be 92 percent effective in preventing coronavirus
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine doses are expected to reach Pakistan in two weeks after a private laboratory managed to procure the vaccine which has already been authorised for emergency use.

In a twitter message on Sunday, Chughtai Lab Director Dr Omar Chughtai said: "We are expecting our first shipment of the #COVID vaccine insha Allah within the next 1-2 weeks."

He added, "The Sputnik V vaccine has been shown to be 91.6 % effective. Already authorized for use in Pakistan."

He stated that the lab is working on appointment setting system and more details regarding the vaccine will be shared soon.

Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia proved to be 92 percent effective in preventing coronavirus, the interim results showed. Russia registered Sputnik V for public use in August, the first country to do so, though the approval came before the start of the large-scale trial in September.

The Phase III trial of the shot developed by the Gamaleya Institute took place in 29 clinics across Moscow and involved 40,000 volunteers in total. The chances of contracting COVID-19 were 92% lower among people vaccinated with Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund stated.

