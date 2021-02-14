PPRA rules: PLL granted partial exemption

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet has granted partial exemption to Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) from Rule-35 by relaxing the period between announcement of evaluation report and award of six LNG tenders in the name of national interest.

The PPRA Board in its 46th meeting which was held on February 1, 2021 under the Chairmanship of the Finance Secretary who is also Chairman PPRA granted exemption from PPRA rules for the LNG tenders.

Managing Director (through video link), introduced the agenda items, and informed that agenda regarding "deliberations on already proposed amendments in Public Procurement Rules, 2004 in line with discussion with the Prime Minister's Office" is being withdrawn because no written intimation is received from PM's Office till the start of the meeting. The Board also approved the minutes of 45th meeting held on January 18, 2021.

The sources said, PPRA Board recommended partial exemption to Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) from applicability of Rule-35 of PP Rule by relaxing the period between announcement of evaluation report and award of the contract. The recommendation was timely forwarded to the Cabinet Division, which was also approved by the Federal Cabinet through circulation.

Due to the urgency of the matter, the decision of the cabinet was disseminated to the Ministry of Petroleum by the Cabinet Division itself, the sources added.

