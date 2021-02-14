Revision of schedule: PPP raises questions over ECP decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has raised questions on the recent decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the issue of change in the Senate election schedule.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said while talking to Business Recorder that he had written a letter to the chief election commissioner (CEC) giving logic and arguments to extend the date but he excused to extend the date. Now the decision of the ECP to change the schedule gives rise to suspicions, he said. The date was extended only a day after the ECP’s refusal, he said.

He said that the ECP should clarify why the PPP’s demand was denied and under whose pressure the date was extended. He said that it is clear that the ruling party could not make a final decision on the tickets of the PTI candidates, so the date was extended. “The ECP has played the role of facilitator for the ruling party by changing the schedule.” The ECP is making the Senate elections controversial with such measures. The PPP expresses serious concerns over this decision and demands clarification, he said.

