ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Revision of schedule: PPP raises questions over ECP decision

Naveed Butt 14 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has raised questions on the recent decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the issue of change in the Senate election schedule.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said while talking to Business Recorder that he had written a letter to the chief election commissioner (CEC) giving logic and arguments to extend the date but he excused to extend the date. Now the decision of the ECP to change the schedule gives rise to suspicions, he said. The date was extended only a day after the ECP’s refusal, he said.

He said that the ECP should clarify why the PPP’s demand was denied and under whose pressure the date was extended. He said that it is clear that the ruling party could not make a final decision on the tickets of the PTI candidates, so the date was extended. “The ECP has played the role of facilitator for the ruling party by changing the schedule.” The ECP is making the Senate elections controversial with such measures. The PPP expresses serious concerns over this decision and demands clarification, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP CEC PTI Senate election Pakistan Peoples Party ECP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Chief Election Commissioner PPP Secretary General

Revision of schedule: PPP raises questions over ECP decision

Power sector tops list: PSO seeks ministry’s help for settlement of Rs197.7bn dues

PPRA rules: PLL granted partial exemption

US Senate votes to allow witnesses, prolonging Trump trial

FBR investigating automobile under-invoicing scam

Maryland becomes first US state to tax digital ad revenue

Canada authorises first exchange-traded bitcoin fund

Nomination papers can be submitted till Monday: ECP

Senate tickets allotted to ‘handpicked’ candidates

PTI unveils final list of its candidates

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.