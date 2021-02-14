This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Energy sector” carried by the newspaper on Saturday. The writer, Farhat Ali, feels nostalgic. In other words, his write-up involves a wistful memory of times that now seem better and simpler. He, for example, has argued, among other things, that “The entire energy sector significantly contributed towards generating revenues and profits, thereby supporting the country’s economy.”

The word ‘regress’ is the opposite of ‘progress’. There is little or no doubt about the fact that almost all sectors of country’s economy, including energy sector, have regressed immensely. It is about time the government arrested this woeful slide.

Yasin Rao (Multan)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021