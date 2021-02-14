Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
14 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (February 13, 2021).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 12-02-2021 In Rupees
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 11,100 180 11,280 11,180 + 100/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 11,896 193 12,089 11,982 + 107/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
