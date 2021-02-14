Gold prices gain

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday gained a little on the local market, traders said.

The fresh rise of Rs250 in the yellow metal price drove its value up to Rs111250 per tola. Price of gold per 10 grams also went up by Rs214 to Rs95379 on the domestic market. Gold was quoted trading for $1824 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1400 per tola; Rs1200.27 per 10 grams and $27.41 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021