Court delays indictment of Sanaullah

LAHORE: A special court here on Saturday delayed the indictment of PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah and others in a heroin recovery case till March 06 as defence counsel vowed to file his objections on the photo copies of the statements of prosecution witnesses.

Earlier, Rana Sana and his counsel received copies of the statements of 20 prosecution witnesses.

The defence counsel raised multiple objections on the statements’ copies and said there was no mention as to who recorded these statements.

A prosecutor however pointed out that the statements were written by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) deputy director Rao Ikram.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sana on July 01, 2019 and claimed to have recovered 15-kg heroin from his vehicle.

Talking to the media, Rana Sana claimed that the days of government were numbered.

He said the motive behind the leak of a two-year-old video was to pressurize and harass the parliamentarians of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

