Rulers responsible for destruction of economy: JI Emir

LAHORE: Holding the former and present rulers responsible for the destruction of economy and institutions, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said the masses are no more ready to tolerate those who over the years played with the country’s future and added to the sufferings of the public.

Talking to party workers at Mansoora on Saturday, he said the former rulers laid foundation to the devastation of different institutions and the incumbent government completed the mission by following its predecessors.

He said organized attacks were being launched to damage the Islamic identity after destroying the economy of the country. He said the JI would be ready to thwart the conspiracies and decided to organize the masses to achieve the objective of Islamic Pakistan.

“The JI believes the implementation of the Islamic concept of economy based on the principles of Zakat and Ushar and elimination of interest-based financial system are the way forward to put the country on track. We have already launched a campaign against the inflation, unemployment and interest-based economy. The movement would continue until the achievement of the objective.”

Similarly, he said, the “Istehkam-e-Khandan - protection of the institution of family” campaign had been launched to confront the challenges posed by the agents of secularism to the Islamic society. He said since the “family” was the basic unit of a society, the JI had decided to continue the campaign for one month. Awareness would be created among the masses that how to confront the challenge of westernization and protect the sanctity of the family, he added.

The JI would mark February 14 as Youm-e-Haya and rallies by the JI Women Wing would be organized on International Women Day on March 8 demanding protection of women. He demanded the government to ensure implementation of laws regarding ban on dowry culture, wani, workplace harassment and other women protection related legislation. He said if a woman in a society felt protection, the family would be safe and strong. The JI wanted to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state, he said.

