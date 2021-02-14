ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rulers responsible for destruction of economy: JI Emir

Recorder Report 14 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Holding the former and present rulers responsible for the destruction of economy and institutions, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said the masses are no more ready to tolerate those who over the years played with the country’s future and added to the sufferings of the public.

Talking to party workers at Mansoora on Saturday, he said the former rulers laid foundation to the devastation of different institutions and the incumbent government completed the mission by following its predecessors.

He said organized attacks were being launched to damage the Islamic identity after destroying the economy of the country. He said the JI would be ready to thwart the conspiracies and decided to organize the masses to achieve the objective of Islamic Pakistan.

“The JI believes the implementation of the Islamic concept of economy based on the principles of Zakat and Ushar and elimination of interest-based financial system are the way forward to put the country on track. We have already launched a campaign against the inflation, unemployment and interest-based economy. The movement would continue until the achievement of the objective.”

Similarly, he said, the “Istehkam-e-Khandan - protection of the institution of family” campaign had been launched to confront the challenges posed by the agents of secularism to the Islamic society. He said since the “family” was the basic unit of a society, the JI had decided to continue the campaign for one month. Awareness would be created among the masses that how to confront the challenge of westernization and protect the sanctity of the family, he added.

The JI would mark February 14 as Youm-e-Haya and rallies by the JI Women Wing would be organized on International Women Day on March 8 demanding protection of women. He demanded the government to ensure implementation of laws regarding ban on dowry culture, wani, workplace harassment and other women protection related legislation. He said if a woman in a society felt protection, the family would be safe and strong. The JI wanted to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

JI Youm e Haya Senator Sirajul Haq

Rulers responsible for destruction of economy: JI Emir

Power sector tops list: PSO seeks ministry’s help for settlement of Rs197.7bn dues

PPRA rules: PLL granted partial exemption

US Senate votes to allow witnesses, prolonging Trump trial

FBR investigating automobile under-invoicing scam

Maryland becomes first US state to tax digital ad revenue

Canada authorises first exchange-traded bitcoin fund

Revision of schedule: PPP raises questions over ECP decision

Nomination papers can be submitted till Monday: ECP

Senate tickets allotted to ‘handpicked’ candidates

PTI unveils final list of its candidates

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.