Positivity rate remains 3.74pc: Punjab intensifies vaccination process of healthcare workers

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases remained 3.74 percent in Punjab, as out of 13,142 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 492 fresh virus cases and 32 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 163,367 and fatalities to 5026.

With recovery of 346 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 150,984 in the province.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 82687 cases and 1995 deaths, Rawalpindi 14283 cases and 848 deaths, Faisalabad 9321 cases and 459 deaths, Bahawalpur 4119 cases and 145 deaths, Multan 9289 cases and 350 deaths, Gujranwala 4501 cases and 113 deaths and Sargodha reported 3097 cases and 133 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that province has intensified vaccination process of healthcare workers and over 70,000 staff shall be vaccinated within 21 days.

Speaking at a video conference, Dr Yasmin said, “All SOPs are being strictly implemented according to directions from the NCOC. In sensitive areas, smart lockdowns are being imposed. The smart lockdowns have been very helpful in controlling the spread of the virus. I urge people to comply with the SOPs to stop the spread of the virus. The vaccination of frontline healthcare workers has been prioritized according to instructions from the Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

In another development, six female students of Nursing College and Allied Health Sciences School of Lahore General Hospital were injured in a traffic accident on their way to Nishtar Town area in connection with typhoid vaccination campaign.

The injured were rushed to LGH for medical treatment. Principal PGMI Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar reached at emergency department of LGH and directed proper care of the injured.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar told a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Overseas Pakistani Raja Mazhar that the strength of the country lies in the strengthening of institutions. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the development and prosperity of the common man and the initiatives like Health Insaaf Card are a testimony of the government’s people-friendly initiatives.

